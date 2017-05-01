Gunfire creates chaos at Revere cinem...

Gunfire creates chaos at Revere cinema, carnival

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: Boston Herald

Gunfire at a Revere cinema last night sent moviegoers scrambling and people at a nearby carnival racing for their cars in a panic. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the theater patrons and carnival crowd stampeded toward a gate with access to the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephanie Martins - Ward 2 1 hr everettrumbler 11
who's running for city council? 1 hr Everumble 1
Thank You Sen E Warren for a Little Truth 2 hr From the speakers... 4
dpw 4 hr City property 2
Everett (Jul '08) 4 hr everett citizen 659
News Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15) Mon Fact 2
State Rep Wong (Jan '12) Apr 29 G dog 68
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC