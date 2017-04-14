Future Development:McKenna Looking at...

Future Development:McKenna Looking at the Possibilities of What Could Be at Suffolk Downs

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna has a childhood memory of hearing the horse racing at Suffolk Downs and now she's looking forward to the proposed development of the coveted 161 acre site located both in Boston and Revere. Suffolk Downs was recently purchased by HYM Investment Group with principal Tom O'Brien, the former Boston Development Authority chief.

