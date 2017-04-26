Chelsea MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to attempted murder

A member of the MS-13 gang in Chelsea pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a rival gang member and racketeering charges Wednesday in federal court, the US Attorney's office announced. Angel "Bravo" Pineda, 21, a Honduran man residing in Revere, was one of 61 people indicted in January targeting the criminal activities of alleged leaders, members and associates of MS-13 in Massachusetts, prosecutors said in a statement.

