Bianco Sausage Leaving After 57 Years in Revere:Doors Set to Close Thursday April 27
When Joseph Bianco Sr opened Bianco Sausage at 375 Revere St. he began a Revere institution with a product that now reaches across the country. Bianco's Sausage is moving its home to Medford .
