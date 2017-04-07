Arrigo Providing An Efficient City Government
There is an article on this page from Mayor Brian Arrigo outlining the steps that he has taken and will take to continue to spend the taxpayers' dollars as efficiently as possible. He pledges to make sure that department heads use their budget allotments wisely, with an emphasis on reducing overtime expenses and unwarranted raises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Everett Square proposial
|1 hr
|Cookie
|6
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|Finding the true ...
|64
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|6 hr
|G dog
|140
|Who knows mario scire? Arrowhead dr. Or m.a.s b...
|16 hr
|Mariosucks69
|1
|Mario scire builder from saugus (Aug '16)
|17 hr
|Mariosucks69
|4
|Low income will ruin Everett todays Globe
|21 hr
|slum LORDS HERE W...
|4
|taxes
|23 hr
|Watcher
|25
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC