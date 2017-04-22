On behalf of the City of Revere and the Substance Use Disorder Initiatives Office, I am writing to invite you to a community forum on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the Learning Commons at Revere High School. As part of my commitment to addressing the Opioid epidemic in the Revere, the City opened the Substance Use Disorder Initiatives Office last year at 437 Revere St. At that office, grant-funded staff were hired to increase capacity to address the Opioid problem in our community.

