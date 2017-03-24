Winthrop Avenue Bridge Project Receiv...

Winthrop Avenue Bridge Project Receives 'Bronze Award'

The Winthrop Avenue Bridge construction project not only solved some major transportation problems in Revere when it opened last fall, but also it was one of seven projects statewide to bring home awards from the state's Engineering Excellence Awards. The $10.7 million accelerated bridge project one a Bronze Award last week at the American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards competition in Cambridge.

