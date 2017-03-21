Suffolk Downs owners want to keep simulcasting races after track is sold
The owners of the Suffolk Downs horsetrack hope to continue simulcasting operations at the property even after the 161-acre site is redeveloped. Sterling Suffolk Racecourse chief operating officer Chip Tuttle said Tuesday that the firm has submitted a letter to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, asking for approval of the track's sale to a subsidiary of the HYM Investment Group.
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violent Crime Continues
|3 hr
|Johnson
|52
|Patriotskateboards
|5 hr
|stop it
|3
|Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic
|5 hr
|Sixteen tons
|45
|taxes
|6 hr
|top cat
|15
|FFF Flags
|11 hr
|FFFu
|14
|Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues
|15 hr
|If it was not for me
|6
|This college student teaches philosophy to home...
|Sat
|Lucky you
|2
