Suffolk Downs owners want to keep simulcasting races after track is sold

Tuesday Mar 21

The owners of the Suffolk Downs horsetrack hope to continue simulcasting operations at the property even after the 161-acre site is redeveloped. Sterling Suffolk Racecourse chief operating officer Chip Tuttle said Tuesday that the firm has submitted a letter to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, asking for approval of the track's sale to a subsidiary of the HYM Investment Group.

