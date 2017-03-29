Revere suspends police officer charge...

Revere suspends police officer charged with beating sons

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Boston.com

A Revere police officer who was charged in January with beating her two young sons has been suspended without pay, a department spokeswoman said. Officer Angela Halcovich, 31, had previously been on paid administrative leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett (Jul '08) 4 hr Five of a kind 636
GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15) 11 hr Outsider 32
Police action on Fuller street Sat Old Everettite 1
FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16) Apr 14 Poof gone 68
Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15) Apr 11 Bring in the cameras 29
News Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate Apr 11 tomin cali 5
New Everett Square proposial Apr 10 Pizza man 13
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,345,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC