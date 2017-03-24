Revere Police Officer to Debut on 'Amazing Race'
Revere Police Sgt. Joe Covino will appear on CBS's 'The Amazing Race' starting on March 30. The long-time officer said he had incredible experiences during the filming, but he came back with a vow to slow down and spend more time with his family.
