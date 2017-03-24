Revere Police Officer to Debut on 'Am...

Revere Police Officer to Debut on 'Amazing Race'

Revere Journal

Revere Police Sgt. Joe Covino will appear on CBS's 'The Amazing Race' starting on March 30. The long-time officer said he had incredible experiences during the filming, but he came back with a vow to slow down and spend more time with his family.

