Kelly Dreams of Central Middle School...

Kelly Dreams of Central Middle School, Relocated Revere High

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Revere Journal

As Supt. Dianne Kelly puts the finishing touches on the district's second submission to the state to begin discussions about a new Revere High School , she said that her hope is the new high school can be relocated, paving the way for one centralized middle school and an expansion of the elementary programs into the existing middle schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
taxes 1 hr Pineapple 20
Violent Crime Continues 5 hr Beyond the call o... 60
Nuzzo 18 hr John 5
FFF Flags 20 hr FFFu 23
Everett Murder Solved Thu FFFu 3
The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies Thu Women Stink 12
News Man Wins $10 Million in Lottery Trying to Buy a... (Jan '15) Wed Fire 44
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC