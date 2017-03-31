Kelly Dreams of Central Middle School, Relocated Revere High
As Supt. Dianne Kelly puts the finishing touches on the district's second submission to the state to begin discussions about a new Revere High School , she said that her hope is the new high school can be relocated, paving the way for one centralized middle school and an expansion of the elementary programs into the existing middle schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|taxes
|1 hr
|Pineapple
|20
|Violent Crime Continues
|5 hr
|Beyond the call o...
|60
|Nuzzo
|18 hr
|John
|5
|FFF Flags
|20 hr
|FFFu
|23
|Everett Murder Solved
|Thu
|FFFu
|3
|The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies
|Thu
|Women Stink
|12
|Man Wins $10 Million in Lottery Trying to Buy a... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Fire
|44
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC