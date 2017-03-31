Joyce Dinuccio Sworn In As Notary Public
Revere resident Joyce DiNuccio was recently sworn-in as a notary public by Assistant Secretary of the Commonwealth Michael Maresco. State Representative RoseLee Vincent was also in attendance at the State House ceremony.
