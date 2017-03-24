High and Dry:Stella Drives Sailboat O...

High and Dry:Stella Drives Sailboat Onto Short Beach; Creates Traffic Jam as People Take a Look

Last week, Winter Storm Stella brought in some massive waves and disrupted the shoreline with powerful winds that reached speeds of 40 miles per hour. While Winthrop didn't see nearly as much snow as was predicted, the whiteout conditions made the storm a force to be reckoned with and as part of the aftermath, an unknown sailboat washed up on Short Beach in Revere.

