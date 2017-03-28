Fugitive arrested in Panama for Revere attack
A fugitive accused of attacking his roommate with a hammer and steak knife nine years ago in Revere was due to be returned to Massachusetts Tuesday night from Panama, where he was arrested last month, according to the FBI. Douglas Pereira Lemes ,26, was wanted on two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, charges stemming from an attack on June 24, 2008 in Revere, according to the Boston office of the FBI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett (Jul '08)
|2 hr
|Untangling the web
|634
|FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Poof gone
|68
|Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15)
|Apr 11
|Bring in the cameras
|29
|Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|5
|New Everett Square proposial
|Apr 10
|Pizza man
|13
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Apr 8
|Pu pu platter
|66
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC