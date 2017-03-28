Fugitive arrested in Panama for Rever...

Fugitive arrested in Panama for Revere attack

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Boston.com

A fugitive accused of attacking his roommate with a hammer and steak knife nine years ago in Revere was due to be returned to Massachusetts Tuesday night from Panama, where he was arrested last month, according to the FBI. Douglas Pereira Lemes ,26, was wanted on two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, charges stemming from an attack on June 24, 2008 in Revere, according to the Boston office of the FBI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett (Jul '08) 2 hr Untangling the web 634
FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16) 3 hr Poof gone 68
Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15) Apr 11 Bring in the cameras 29
News Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate Apr 11 tomin cali 5
New Everett Square proposial Apr 10 Pizza man 13
State Rep Wong (Jan '12) Apr 8 Pu pu platter 66
Dave Arbogast Apr 7 Captain caveman 75 2
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,415 • Total comments across all topics: 280,295,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC