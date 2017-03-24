Focusing on the Fundamentals

Focusing on the Fundamentals

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Revere Journal

No matter how many big-picture, long term plans we have for the future of our city, nothing is more important than the day-to-day fundamentals. Basic city services like street and sidewalk repair have a huge impact on our quality of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic 1 hr Scram 19
GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15) Thu Everett Citizen 27
Everett in the news Thu John 6
Nuzzo Thu John 1
New Everett Square proposial Wed City construction... 5
UFO's Wed DrDoomShakalaka 1
taxes Wed Pineapple 14
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC