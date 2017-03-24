Focusing on the Fundamentals
No matter how many big-picture, long term plans we have for the future of our city, nothing is more important than the day-to-day fundamentals. Basic city services like street and sidewalk repair have a huge impact on our quality of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic
|1 hr
|Scram
|19
|GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Everett Citizen
|27
|Everett in the news
|Thu
|John
|6
|Nuzzo
|Thu
|John
|1
|New Everett Square proposial
|Wed
|City construction...
|5
|UFO's
|Wed
|DrDoomShakalaka
|1
|taxes
|Wed
|Pineapple
|14
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC