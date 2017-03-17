Councillors Finalize Marijuana Zoning...

Councillors Finalize Marijuana Zoning Ordinance

The Revere City Council has approved a revised zoning ordinance to determine where retail marijuana stores can be located. The TED district, running in the area of Lee Burbank Highway, will be the area allowed to have recreational marijuana stores.

