Council Addresses Recreational Marijuana
The Revere City Council held a public hearing on a proposed ordinance Monday night for the placement of a recreational marijuana shop and the Planning Board was expected to discuss the ordinance at its meeting late Tuesday afternoon. Voters approved the law to make recreational marijuana legal back in November and it became law in December.
