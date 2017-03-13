Cambridge man arrested after sub shop...

Cambridge man arrested after sub shop break, UHaul chase

A Saugus sub shop break-in by a man with a U-Haul truck led to a wild police chase that ended in a fiery crash in Revere early today, cops said. Robert Silvia, 50, of Cambridge, is expected to be arraigned tomorrow in Lynn District Court on offenses including breaking and entering into a building at nighttime, attempted larceny from a building, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving after his license was revoked for being a habitual traffic offender, speeding, and marked lanes, red light and stop sign violations.

