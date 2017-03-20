Beach Sales Has Been the Go to Store ...

Beach Sales Has Been the Go to Store for 70 Years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Revere Journal

Putting the customer first is the key to the success story at Beach Sales on VFW Parkway. Since 1947 when people were buying typewriters to today when people purchase entire kitchens, Beach Sales celebrating its 70th anniversary this month, has been a fixture in Revere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic 5 hr Priorities 21
Everett in the news 8 hr Duz gusted 7
GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15) Thu Everett Citizen 27
Nuzzo Thu John 1
New Everett Square proposial Wed City construction... 5
UFO's Wed DrDoomShakalaka 1
taxes Mar 22 Pineapple 14
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,975 • Total comments across all topics: 279,798,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC