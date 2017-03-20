Beach Sales Has Been the Go to Store for 70 Years
Putting the customer first is the key to the success story at Beach Sales on VFW Parkway. Since 1947 when people were buying typewriters to today when people purchase entire kitchens, Beach Sales celebrating its 70th anniversary this month, has been a fixture in Revere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic
|5 hr
|Priorities
|21
|Everett in the news
|8 hr
|Duz gusted
|7
|GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Everett Citizen
|27
|Nuzzo
|Thu
|John
|1
|New Everett Square proposial
|Wed
|City construction...
|5
|UFO's
|Wed
|DrDoomShakalaka
|1
|taxes
|Mar 22
|Pineapple
|14
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC