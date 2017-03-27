Bagger jobs' loss blow to disabled
NOT ON BOARD: Stop & Shop customer Liseth Tabares, above, bristled at the company's decision to eliminate baggers at some Stop & Shop checkouts, saying she'd rather see jobs saved . Staff Photo by Matt West Stop & Shop's move to ax baggers from some checkout lanes has advocates and shoppers worried the grocery giant could be chasing dollars and cents at the expense of disabled workers who depend on those jobs.
