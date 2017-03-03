Arrigo Backs Study Calling for HR Dep...

Arrigo Backs Study Calling for HR Department

Mayor Brian Arrigo campaigned on a promise to professionalize City Hall, starting with a human resources department. Monday night Mary Aicardi, of the Collins Center for Public Management, presented a study conducted for the purpose of reviewing the organization of human resources and policies in city government.

