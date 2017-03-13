Academics are only part of the education this school offers its diverse student body

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events If you have paid attention to the school reform debate in recent years, you would be forgiven for thinking that public schools across the board are failing students and that schools that are struggling can only improve if they fire all of their staff, become a charter school or let the state take them over. It's just not so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.