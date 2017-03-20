2017 President's Lifetime Achievement...

2017 President's Lifetime Achievement Awards Ceremony in Massachusetts

Friday Mar 24

March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Kingdom Awards presents the 2017 President's Lifetime Achievement Awards Ceremony on April 2, 2017 at 5:00 pm in Boston, MA. Eagle Heights Cathedral, Revere Beach Pkwy., Revere, MA 02151.

