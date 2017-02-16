The Sweet, Gooey History of Marshmall...

The Sweet, Gooey History of Marshmallow Fluff

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Eater

Peer into a kid's lunchbox anywhere in America and you're likely to find one of a few classic sandwiches: As food trends come and go, ham and cheese and peanut butter and jelly remain enduringly popular year after year. In New England, though, such a search is just as likely to turn up a fluffernutter, the sweet pairing of peanut butter and Marshmallow Fluff slathered on white bread that's long been a favorite in the region's lunchrooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
chelsea st murder (Mar '13) 3 hr very sad 189
News Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13) 6 hr Try and stop us 66
Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte... 10 hr Pineapple 2
News Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Dem... 11 hr kuda 2
State Rep Wong (Jan '12) Wed Comedy Central 60
FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16) Wed Tangled web 31
News 'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15) Tue insane 4
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC