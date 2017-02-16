The Sweet, Gooey History of Marshmallow Fluff

Peer into a kid's lunchbox anywhere in America and you're likely to find one of a few classic sandwiches: As food trends come and go, ham and cheese and peanut butter and jelly remain enduringly popular year after year. In New England, though, such a search is just as likely to turn up a fluffernutter, the sweet pairing of peanut butter and Marshmallow Fluff slathered on white bread that's long been a favorite in the region's lunchrooms.

