The Opioid Battle Continues
Just three weeks ago when the Revere statistics were released for opioid deaths and overdoses in 2016, it appeared that the measures in place combatting this terrible crisis were working, as there was a significant decrease reported. However, just a week later, the sudden spike in overdoses and two possible deaths show that the drug war that is claiming too many of our citizens is far from over.
