Tewksbury steps up school construction
Tewksbury is moving forward with its elementary-school building project after the Massachusetts School Building Authority accepted the district into the feasibility phase last Wednesday. Superintendent Christopher Malone, Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan and Dennis Francis, chair of the town's Elementary School Building Committee, all attended the MSBA February Board meeting.
