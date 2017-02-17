Snow Blankets City With 23 Inches
Revere received almost two feet of snow over the last several days as three storms kept the temperatures cold and snow levels high. However residents were undaunted by the snow fall accumulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|11 hr
|Nodetailforyou
|67
|chelsea st murder (Mar '13)
|16 hr
|very sad
|189
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|23 hr
|Pineapple
|2
|Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Dem...
|Thu
|kuda
|2
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Comedy Central
|60
|FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Tangled web
|31
|'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|insane
|4
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC