Revere on the Move

Revere on the Move

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Revere Journal

Mayor Brian Arrigo gave his State of the City Address on Monday night in the City Council Chambers before a standing room only audience of citizens and elected officials. Mayor Arrigo laid out his accomplishments for the past year as well as his plans for the coming years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett (Jul '08) 2 hr Pineapple 623
FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16) 11 hr Lost souls 24
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 13 hr swanlake 171
News 'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15) 13 hr no more nonsence 2
News Police Looking for Public's Help to ID Suspects... (Jul '13) 15 hr Trure 5
Revere is a terrible place to live (May '11) Wed EverettCitizen 37
Maplewood Gang (Sep '10) Wed MaldenIsAJoke 174
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,945 • Total comments across all topics: 278,727,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC