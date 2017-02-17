Opioid Overdoses Show Sudden Spike
Just two weeks after reporting that opioid overdoses and deaths were down for the year, there was an uptick in overdoses and fatalities due in large part to an influx of fentanyl. Last week, Mayor Brian Arrigo issued an advisory regarding a recent increase in opioid-related overdoses.
