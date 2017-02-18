Newburyport man arrested after leadin...

Newburyport man arrested after leading police on wild chase

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Boston.com

A Newburyport man was arrested Saturday after leading state and local police on a wild chase by car and foot through parts of Lynn, Revere, and Saugus, twice abandoning his car, before he was taken into custody in a neighborhood, according to the State Police. Stephen M. Staffiery, 48, was charged with 16 violations, including operating under the influence of drugs, possession of heroin, and failure to stop for police, State Police said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 27 min G dog 20
News Clark gets (Dec '10) 22 hr Recall Clark and... 42
Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues Sat Not this departme... 5
Busted in Everett Sat FFFu 21
Brazilian s are next to go. Fri EverettCitizen 34
News Is Route 1 traffic light needed? (Sep '06) Mar 10 Shrinking shares 12
Patriotskateboards Mar 8 What 2
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Suffolk County was issued at March 13 at 3:46AM EDT

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,551 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC