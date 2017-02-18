Newburyport man arrested after leading police on wild chase

A Newburyport man was arrested Saturday after leading state and local police on a wild chase by car and foot through parts of Lynn, Revere, and Saugus, twice abandoning his car, before he was taken into custody in a neighborhood, according to the State Police. Stephen M. Staffiery, 48, was charged with 16 violations, including operating under the influence of drugs, possession of heroin, and failure to stop for police, State Police said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.