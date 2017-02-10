MDot Pays His Dues, Keeps Humble, Nev...

MDot Pays His Dues, Keeps Humble, Never Forgets Revere in New Album

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Revere Journal

It was at some point in Connecticut that Michael 'MDOT' Januario was once again humbled and his ego put in check as he cruised alone in his four-door Chevy up I-95 to his home in Boston, back to his family of three children, following a major album release party in Manhattan and several high-profile interviews for major, national radio shows. Those shows were all clamoring to talk to MDOT about his Jan. 27 release of 'Ego and the Enemy,' a rap album from the Revere native that is getting rave reviews from outlets like the Boston Globe and Underground Hip Hop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett (Jul '08) 2 hr Pineapple 623
FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16) 11 hr Lost souls 24
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 13 hr swanlake 171
News 'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15) 13 hr no more nonsence 2
News Police Looking for Public's Help to ID Suspects... (Jul '13) 15 hr Trure 5
Revere is a terrible place to live (May '11) Wed EverettCitizen 37
Maplewood Gang (Sep '10) Wed MaldenIsAJoke 174
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,945 • Total comments across all topics: 278,727,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC