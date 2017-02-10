MDot Pays His Dues, Keeps Humble, Never Forgets Revere in New Album

It was at some point in Connecticut that Michael 'MDOT' Januario was once again humbled and his ego put in check as he cruised alone in his four-door Chevy up I-95 to his home in Boston, back to his family of three children, following a major album release party in Manhattan and several high-profile interviews for major, national radio shows. Those shows were all clamoring to talk to MDOT about his Jan. 27 release of 'Ego and the Enemy,' a rap album from the Revere native that is getting rave reviews from outlets like the Boston Globe and Underground Hip Hop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.