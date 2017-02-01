Janet R. Carroll, 80
Janet R. Carroll, a 53-year resident of Melrose, died peacefully on January 27 at the age of 80. Janet was born in Reading on December 28, 1936 to Harvey and Rose Poore. She was raised in Reading and graduated from Reading High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malden Tax Bill
|1 hr
|Strength in numbers
|2
|Budweiser and Lady Gaga
|1 hr
|Pigskin fairytale
|2
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|2 hr
|kuda
|155
|Is everett being gentrified?
|Wed
|Winds of change
|16
|All In The Family
|Wed
|Fresh air
|7
|Big Problems in Everett Schools (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Reckoner
|73
|Phillip Aleo (May '15)
|Tue
|Turtle
|21
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC