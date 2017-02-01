Janet R. Carroll, 80

Janet R. Carroll, a 53-year resident of Melrose, died peacefully on January 27 at the age of 80. Janet was born in Reading on December 28, 1936 to Harvey and Rose Poore. She was raised in Reading and graduated from Reading High School.

