Former Nahant, Saugus town administrator gets probation in tax case

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Boston.com

The former town administrator of Nahant and Saugus was sentenced to probation Tuesday for filing false tax returns in which he failed to report more than $375,000 in income, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Andrew R. Bisignan, 70, will serve the first four months in Coolidge House, with the following six months to be spent under home confinement, said the office of William D. Weinreb, acting US Attorney for the state, in a statement.

