Editorial: As new probe unfolds, time to abolish Suffolk probate

Residents of Boston, Winthrop, Revere, and Chelsea rely on the Suffolk county registry of probate during hard times: after deaths and divorces, in the middle of fights over wills and child custody. If there's any logic to electing the official in charge of the registry of probate - and that's debatable - then it's so he or she can be held directly accountable if the office fails to provide those services with skill and sensitivity.

