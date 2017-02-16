Driver in 2014 double-fatal crash sen...

Driver in 2014 double-fatal crash sentenced to four years

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Boston.com

The driver of a BMW that collided head-on with another vehicle on the Jamaicaway in Boston in 2014, killing two women inside, was sentenced to four years behind bars Thursday. Jennifer Guzman, 28, was found guilty of two counts of motor vehicle homicide.

