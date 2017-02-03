Charlie Baker: A Steady Hand at the Tiller of Our Ship of State
As we were listening to Gov. Charlie Baker deliver the annual State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the legislature last week, it occurred to us how refreshing it was - and what a sense of relief we felt - to have as our governor an individual who does not engage in the type of mindless and destructive hyperbole and partisanship that is occurring in Washington and other places in our country. Gov. Baker set out the issues and problems facing our state in his usual straightforward, matter-of-fact manner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Boston Times-Free Press.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|6 hr
|13th Angel
|162
|Violent Crime Continues
|11 hr
|Enough
|37
|Malden Tax Bill
|17 hr
|Strength in numbers
|2
|Budweiser and Lady Gaga
|17 hr
|Pigskin fairytale
|2
|Is everett being gentrified?
|Wed
|Winds of change
|16
|All In The Family
|Wed
|Fresh air
|7
|Big Problems in Everett Schools (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Reckoner
|73
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC