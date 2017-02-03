Charlie Baker: A Steady Hand at the Tiller of Our Ship of State

As we were listening to Gov. Charlie Baker deliver the annual State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the legislature last week, it occurred to us how refreshing it was - and what a sense of relief we felt - to have as our governor an individual who does not engage in the type of mindless and destructive hyperbole and partisanship that is occurring in Washington and other places in our country. Gov. Baker set out the issues and problems facing our state in his usual straightforward, matter-of-fact manner.

