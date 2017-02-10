Boards to Address Retail Marijuana Lo...

Boards to Address Retail Marijuana Locations Here

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Revere Journal

The City Council and the Planning Board will hold several public hearings later this month regarding the retail sales of marijuana. The Revere City Council will conduct a public hearing at its Feb. 27 meeting at 6 p.m. and the Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the zoning ordinances as it relates to regulating recreational marijuana facilities in Revere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jims auto body 3 hr Pat 1
FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16) 7 hr Motives 25
Everett (Jul '08) 11 hr Pineapple 623
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 22 hr swanlake 171
News 'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15) 22 hr no more nonsence 2
News Police Looking for Public's Help to ID Suspects... (Jul '13) Thu Trure 5
Revere is a terrible place to live (May '11) Wed EverettCitizen 37
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,841 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC