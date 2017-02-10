Boards to Address Retail Marijuana Locations Here
The City Council and the Planning Board will hold several public hearings later this month regarding the retail sales of marijuana. The Revere City Council will conduct a public hearing at its Feb. 27 meeting at 6 p.m. and the Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the zoning ordinances as it relates to regulating recreational marijuana facilities in Revere.
