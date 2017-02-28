Board Votes to Make 21 Legal Smoking Age

Starting July 1, purchasers of tobacco products in Revere are going to have to be 21 years of age or older. On Tuesday morning, the Board of Health voted in 12 new amendments regarding the sale tobacco products.

