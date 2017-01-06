RHS Students, Staff Mourn Sudden Loss...

RHS Students, Staff Mourn Sudden Loss of Teacher

Long-time Revere High history and English teacher Richard Caprio died rather suddenly on Dec. 27 while undergoing a routine treatment at the hospital. Caprio, 64, began his teaching career in 1981 at Christopher Columbus High School in Boston, and then transferred over to Dom Savio High School in East Boston, serving from 1986-1998.

