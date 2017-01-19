Revere police officer arraigned on child abuse charges
A Revere police officer was arraigned Thursday on charges of physically abusing the five-year-old son of a woman with whom he was romantically involved, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Marcos Garcia, 32, of Saugus appeared in Chelsea District Court on charges of assault and battery on a child causing injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
