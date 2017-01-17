Revere officer accused of abusing 5-y...

Revere officer accused of abusing 5-year-old child

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Boston.com

A Revere police officer is facing allegations that he physically abused the 5-year-old child of a woman he was dating, according to Suffolk prosecutors. Marcos R. Garcia, 32, of Saugus, was arrested on Saturday by State Police assigned to the Suffolk district attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Never Enough 16 min Going along 7
Everett Public Housing Not Doing Sidewalks? (Feb '15) 34 min Shifting blame 23
All In The Family 5 hr Pineapple 5
What color are the resident parking stickers th... 5 hr CLL 1
shakeology 6 hr Lesle 9
Blasting 6 hr Marion 3
Mayors new home on abbott ave 8 hr Friends in high p... 61
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Suffolk County was issued at January 21 at 9:45PM EST

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,147 • Total comments across all topics: 278,128,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC