Revere Man Dies in Squire Road Crash

Revere Man Dies in Squire Road Crash

58 min ago

A 70-year-old Revere man died after being hit by a car on Squire Road, near Orvis Road, around 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. The driver of the vehicle was 21 and police said that it appears they were doing nothing wrong.

