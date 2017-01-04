Revere Man Dies in Squire Road Crash
A 70-year-old Revere man died after being hit by a car on Squire Road, near Orvis Road, around 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. The driver of the vehicle was 21 and police said that it appears they were doing nothing wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taxes
|8 hr
|top cat
|1
|shakeology
|11 hr
|fatty
|6
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|15 hr
|America for all r...
|3
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|20 hr
|Jam session
|54
|Pan handlers on route 16?
|Mon
|Black panther
|1
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|Sun
|Bicycle built for...
|60
|Mayors new home on abbott ave
|Dec 30
|Foresteires folly
|41
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC