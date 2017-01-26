Police: Revere man impersonating Bieber got nude pics from child

An 11-year-old California girl who previously sent naked pictures to a man she believed was pop star Justin Bieber, unraveled a "sextortion" scheme run by a Revere man, who is now behind bars, police said. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives arrested Bryan Asrary, 24, on Saturday with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police charging him with possession of child pornography, which cops found on his laptop and cellphone, police said.

