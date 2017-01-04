Philly Pretzel to Open New Store on S...

Philly Pretzel to Open New Store on Squire Rd Coming to Revere

Philadelphia is a city of firsts and Revere will have the first Philly Pretzel Factory store in Massachusetts when it opens this week at 4 Squire Road. The first Philly Pretzel Factory opened its doors in Mayfair, Philadelphia, in 1998.

