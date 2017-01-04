Philly Pretzel to Open New Store on Squire Rd Coming to Revere
Philadelphia is a city of firsts and Revere will have the first Philly Pretzel Factory store in Massachusetts when it opens this week at 4 Squire Road. The first Philly Pretzel Factory opened its doors in Mayfair, Philadelphia, in 1998.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taxes
|8 hr
|top cat
|1
|shakeology
|11 hr
|fatty
|6
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|15 hr
|America for all r...
|3
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|20 hr
|Jam session
|54
|Pan handlers on route 16?
|Mon
|Black panther
|1
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|Sun
|Bicycle built for...
|60
|Mayors new home on abbott ave
|Dec 30
|Foresteires folly
|41
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC