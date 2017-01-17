One Person Dead In Four Car Crash On Route 25
Massachusetts State Police from the Bourne barracks responded to the scene of the crash around 12:15 PM. State police reported that a preliminary investigation determined that a 2006 Freightliner truck traveling on Route 25 West in Plymouth went off the road to the left and into the median.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett Public Housing Not Doing Sidewalks? (Feb '15)
|8 hr
|Names please
|21
|Never Enough
|8 hr
|Back to the future
|6
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|8 hr
|freelancehobo
|120
|Pan handlers on route 16?
|17 hr
|Keeping it simple
|11
|All In The Family
|17 hr
|A grown up
|3
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Next
|55
|Fred Foresteire (Jan '13)
|Fri
|Examining the facts
|240
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC