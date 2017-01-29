Municipal Spending Shows Decrease;Waiting for Free Cash Certification
The city is at 48 percent of last year's spending level halfway through Fiscal Year 2017, according to Mayor Brian Arrigo, but no free cash figure has been released yet by his office. Although other communities have released their figures, such as Chelsea which found it has $34 million in free cash and Everett has $8.3 million.
