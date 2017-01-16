Man posed as Justin Bieber to get nude photos from 9-year-old girl: officials
A 9-year-old California girl was convinced to send naked photos and videos of herself to a man who posed as pop star Justin Bieber and then tried to extort her into supplying more images of herself, authorities said Monday. Two years after his initial contact with the victim, the man was arrested in his hometown of Revere, Massachusetts last month, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|6 hr
|Born in the USA
|93
|Mayors new home on abbott ave
|7 hr
|EverettCitizen
|55
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|11 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Maplewood Gang (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|BiggerBiggie
|166
|Another Qualified One Gone
|Sun
|To the moon
|17
|Polluted Everett
|Sun
|Cough cough
|5
|FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Three stooges
|21
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC