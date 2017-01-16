Man posed as Justin Bieber to get nude photos from 9-year-old girl: officials

A 9-year-old California girl was convinced to send naked photos and videos of herself to a man who posed as pop star Justin Bieber and then tried to extort her into supplying more images of herself, authorities said Monday. Two years after his initial contact with the victim, the man was arrested in his hometown of Revere, Massachusetts last month, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.