Forgotten, forlorn, a Mass. town finds hope in a man named Trump

Saturday Jan 21

At the elbow of the bar, where afternoon regulars with calloused hands gripped $3 longnecks, the consensus was clear in the Toy Town Pub: America needs President Trump's business smarts. The country needs Trump's tell-it-like-it-is bluster because politicians who told us what we wanted to hear got us into this mess.

