Fairhaven selectmen approve cradle, public appearances for Revere bell
Delivered in 1796, the 765-pound bell was purchased for the Second Church of Christ in Fairhaven village, which later became the First Congregational Church. The bell was cast by Revere the previous year, and delivered at a cost of 100 English pounds and 16 shillings, according to Revere's records.
