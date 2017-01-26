Fairhaven selectmen approve cradle, p...

Fairhaven selectmen approve cradle, public appearances for Revere bell

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Delivered in 1796, the 765-pound bell was purchased for the Second Church of Christ in Fairhaven village, which later became the First Congregational Church. The bell was cast by Revere the previous year, and delivered at a cost of 100 English pounds and 16 shillings, according to Revere's records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Violent Crime Continues 21 min All for us none f... 21
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 1 hr swanlake 140
Car Fans - A new company is moving into town - ... 3 hr sitoga 1
How can we get Everett Police scanner online? 16 hr Tommy Boy 13
Born In the USA 21 hr Lenny 1
Maplewood Gang (Sep '10) Wed For Mr Small 170
Never Enough Tue EverettCitizen 10
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC