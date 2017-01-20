EBNHC Looking to Build New Facility i...

EBNHC Looking to Build New Facility in City

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is looking to expand its services in Revere with a new building on Garofola Street on the site of the Mottola Post for its PACE program for the elderly. The healthcare provider is requesting a variance for front, side and rear yard setbacks, also open space requirements and a landscape buffer screen.

