EBNHC Looking to Build New Facility in City
East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is looking to expand its services in Revere with a new building on Garofola Street on the site of the Mottola Post for its PACE program for the elderly. The healthcare provider is requesting a variance for front, side and rear yard setbacks, also open space requirements and a landscape buffer screen.
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everett being gentrified?
|2 hr
|Laughing
|15
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|11 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|109
|Mayors new home on abbott ave
|Jan 17
|Money tree
|60
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Jan 17
|Everett dawg
|2
|Maplewood Gang (Sep '10)
|Jan 16
|BiggerBiggie
|166
|Another Qualified One Gone
|Jan 15
|To the moon
|17
|Polluted Everett
|Jan 15
|Cough cough
|5
